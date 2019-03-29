UK Lawmakers Reject Theresa May's Brexit Deal for Third Time

Following the vote on Friday, the UK PM Theresa May addressed the parliamentarians, stressing that the government will continue to press the case for an orderly Brexit.

The House of Commons sessions took a dramatic turn on 29 March, when British MPs rejected the PM's Withdrawal Agreement with 344 votes against and 286 votes backing the deal.

After the decision was announced, Theresa May said that Brexit solutions need to be found by 12 April.

GOVERNMENT DEFEAT: The House of Commons has voted not to approve the Government's #WithdrawalAgreement with the EU.



344 MPs voted against the Government motion, with 286 in favour — a majority of 58. pic.twitter.com/jaeunVghPa — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) March 29, 2019​

The PM admitted that the UK Parliament was "reaching the limits", but despite its rejection of the no-deal scenario and "all variations" of the deal, Monday will see the government pressing on with the negotiations.

EU Reaction

The European Council President Donald Tusk responded to the outcome of the vote, saying:

"In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April."

In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April. #Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 29, 2019​

"The Commission regrets the negative vote in the House of Commons today," a spokesman said, adding that the EU has given London until April 12 to inform it of the next steps. "It will be for the UK to indicate the way forward before that date," the EU Commission said.

"A 'no-deal' scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario. The EU… is now fully prepared for a 'no-deal' scenario at midnight on 12 April," it added.