UK Foreign Secretary Insists Halt of Arms Exports Won't Resolve Yemeni Crisis

In the article dubbed "Yemen crisis won’t be solved by UK arms exports halt" Hunt expressed his views on the war in the tiny state, which has entered its fifth year and plunged the nation into one of the world's worst humanitarian catastrophes.
"Some argue that Britain has contributed to the crisis because of arms sales to some of the participants. In fact we have some of the strictest arms control export guidelines in the world and I have made the quest for a political solution in Yemen a central priority for British diplomacy", Hunt wrote.
Hunt insisted that the history of the United Kingdom made the country play a certain role in making a "constructive difference" in the Middle Eastern region.
The UK foreign secretary drew attention to the fact that the crisis in Yemen had started long before the Saudi-led intervention began back in March 2015. He reminded that six months prior to the campaign's launch Houthi rebels "expelled the internationally recognized government" and only then Riyadh launched an operation to restore the country's government.
"Before they had launched a single air strike, Yemen was already at war", he stressed.
Anti-arms groups have repeatedly criticized the UK for delivering arms to the kingdom, stressing that it made London complicit in Riyadh's human rights abuses, and called on the government to halt arms supplies to Gulf states.
