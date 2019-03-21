EU Ready to Allow Brexit Delay Only Until May 22 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Council is ready to agree on an extension of Brexit only until the next elections to the European Parliament in May 2019, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The Guardian said Thursday, citing its own sources, that some EU member states were in favour of a longer postponement during the current EU summit, while some others supported delay for a shorter period, but the majority favoured May 22 as the ultimate deadline for Brexit.

The reasoning is that the UK exit from the EU should take place before the elections to the European Parliament (EP), which will be held on May 23-26. The UK does not intend to hold elections to the EP.

Currently, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking EU approval for delaying Brexit from March 29 to June 30. Responding to May's request about the delay, European Council President Donald Tusk noted that a short Brexit extension was possible, but provided that both the lower house of UK parliament and the House of Commons agree on a favourable vote on the withdrawal deal.

After sending the request, Theresa May has rushed to Brussels to persuade EU leaders to agree to a short extension. She is expected to announce the results of her visit later in the day.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has against warned that the UK would have to leave the European Union without a deal if British MPs reject the Brexit withdrawal agreement again next week.

