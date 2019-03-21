UK Commons' Petition Website Crashes as Over 600,000 Demand to Reverse Brexit

"We're very sorry that the site is still experiencing problems. We are working urgently to get it back up and running as soon as possible", the committee said on Twitter.
The website crashed at least twice in the last several hours and is now working again, with more than 681,000 signatures at the time of writing. More are being added each second. The parliament is required to consider for debate all petitions that collect more than 100,000 signatures.
Tusk said late on Wednesday that a short extension would be possible, but only if the UK House of Commons, which has already rejected the withdrawal deal twice, was able to pass it now.
