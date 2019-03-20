Register
20 March 2019
    Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, makes a face at one of his children during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018

    "My Father Warned You": Trump Jr Slams UK PM May for 'Sabotaging' Brexit

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Europe
    Were Brexit promises by the British government nothing but a ruse? Theresa May has been questioned and criticised by the son of US President Donald Trump, who condemned the PM for failing to honour the 2016 referendum results.

    Donald Trump Jr. claimed that British democracy is "all but dead" as he lashed out against Downing Street, writing in his recent article, retweeted by the vocal Brexiteer and former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage.

    Trump Jr. likened UK's withdrawal from the European Union to his father's election.

    "In a way, you could say that Brexit and my father's election are one and the same. The people of both the UK and the US voted to uproot the establishment for the sake of individual freedom and independence, only to see the establishment try to silence their voices and overturn their mandates. What we're seeing now in Washington, London and Brussels is the desperate, last-gasp attempt by those previously in power to cling on to what was once theirs in the face of an overwhelming mandate for change," he said.

    He has also lashed out against the UK PM for "sabotaging" Brexit and failing to "honour" her promise to the British people that they will see Brexit take place on 29 March 2019.

    "But Mrs. May ignored advice from my father, and ultimately, a process that should have taken only a few short months has become a years-long stalemate, leaving the British people in limbo," Donald Trump Jr. argued.

    President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Brexit is Very Complex, Tearing Britain Apart - Trump
    The US president has also commented on the conduct of negotiations by the British prime minister, when he met his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar in Washington on 14 March. He said that another Brexit vote would be unfair to the people, and expressed his surprise at how badly the UK-EU negotiations have gone.  

    READ MORE: Brexit is Very Complex, Tearing Britain Apart — Trump

    Theresa May was reported to ask EU chiefs on Wednesday for an extension to Article 50. She is also expected to travel to Brussels on Thursday, as the EU27 discuss Brexit at the European Council Summit.

    Brexit, Donald Trump Jr, United States, United Kingdom
