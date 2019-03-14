Brexit is Very Complex, Tearing Britain Apart - Trump

Speaking out on the ongoing Brexit debate in the UK Parliament and the series of votes on the future of UK-EU relationship, the US President said another vote on Brexit would be unfair.

"I don't think another vote would be possible because it would be very unfair to people who have won," Trump said at the White House.

The US president was surprised at how badly the Brexit negotiations have gone, adding that it was a very complex issue, tearing Britain apart.

Trump's comments came ahead of his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House. During the meeting in the Oval Office the Taoiseach told Trump he was looking forward to sharing the Irish perspective on Brexit and the importance of protecting the Good Friday Agreement. He added that he would like to see a trade deal between the EU and the US.

In turn, Mr. Trump said that the "EU has been very tough to deal with."

"It has been very one-sided for many, many years. So we are changing that around and we are starting to maybe get somewhere. If we don't we will win anyway."

'Unlimited Potential'

Earlier, the US President posted on his Twitter page, reiterating he would like to see a US-UK trade deal agreed.

My Administration looks forward to negotiating a large scale Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. The potential is unlimited! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019​

British Trade Minister Liam Fox welcomed the news of a UK-US trade deal.

"Again President Trump has shown his ambition for a large scale future trade agreement between our two countries," Fox said in a statement.

I agree. Greater trade between us brings prosperity to our people. https://t.co/FKFNUk7ubj — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) March 14, 2019​

"Greater trade between us reinforces a comprehensive alliance the goes far beyond the economic, providing for our national security and bringing prosperity to our people. I look forward to sitting down at the negotiating table to strengthen this special trading relationship," he added.

© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, looks over to President Donald Trump, left, during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018

US Staying in Its Lane

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May did not listen to his suggestions on how to negotiate a Brexit deal with her European counterparts, Trump noted in his Thursday comments.

His statement reflects a remark he made during his visit to the UK in July 2018. Back then Trump criticised the UK PM, suggesting she didn't listen to his advice on how to leave the EU. May later said in an interview that Mr. Trump advised her to sue to the EU.

"What the president also said at that press conference was "Don't walk away. Don't walk away from the negotiations. Then you're stuck," she added.

READ MORE: UK PM Theresa May Reveals Trump Told Her to Sue EU

The US president reportedly discussed Brexit with the former UK Independence Party leader and vocal Brexiteer Nigel Farage earlier this month.

According to Farage, Trump said that when there is a bad deal on the table, "sometimes you have to walk."

READ MORE: ‘Friends for Life': Farage Claims He Discussed No-Deal Brexit With Trump

Trump confirmed on Thursday that the US will stay in its lane while Britain negotiates its divorce from the EU.

The White House received the Irish Prime Minister on Thursday ahead of St. Patrick's Day celebration on 17 March.