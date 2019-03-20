Register
14:59 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslims gesture as one holds a Quran, during a protest against the publication by a Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, outside the City Hall, in Copenhagen, Denmark (File)

    Western Muslims More Extremism-Prone Than Migrant – Swedish Study

    © AP Photo / John McConnico
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    One of Sweden's leading universities has attempted to debunk the common belief that the biggest terrorist threat stems from immigrated jihadists. According to Uppsala University, home-grown Muslims tend to support extremism to a greater extent.

    Muslims born and raised in the West are more prone to harbouring Islamist beliefs that their peers who have immigrated, a research from Uppsala University has shown.

    The survey indicated that a majority of Islamist terrorist attacks in Europe and the United States have been planned and implemented by people born and raised in the West, rather than the foreign-born. The researchers also found that Western Muslims had a stronger Muslim group identity and displayed anger at how Muslims are treated.

    "The most important finding, however, is that Western-born Muslims have a greater willingness to use force to defend their fellow believers across the world", the research said.

    According to the researchers, the support for extremist ideas is rooted in the feeling of being "disadvantaged and marginalised" compared with the majority populations. The negative experiences, they argued, lead to "frustration and anger". These emotions are much stronger among Western Muslims.

    "For instance, Muslims who spend their formative years in Sweden expect to be treated as 'real Swedes', but when they compare themselves with classmates and others, they may feel it is not necessarily like this", the research said, stressing the impression of always being treated as an immigrant.

    READ MORE: Sweden Has Become for Jihadis 'What Argentina Was for Nazis' — MP

    The researchers pointed out a "vicious circle" between how Muslims are treated in the West and the extremism that drives refugee flows from the Middle East, calling it "both ironic and tragic".

    "Muslims who grow up in the West feel excluded and get drawn to groups such as Daesh*, which, in turn, have generated huge refugee flows to the West", the research said.

    A November 2018 report identified at least 785 Islamists in Sweden. Of them, 71.7 percent were born abroad, while the rest were born in Sweden, national broadcaster SVT reported. However, it only named key figures, as an earlier, more comprehensive report by Sweden's Security Police SÄPO numbered as many as 2,000 Islamists. Still, the number of Islamists in Sweden is estimated to have grown ten times over the past decade, according to the daily newspaper Aftonbladet.

    READ MORE: Swedish Party Founder Exposes 'Islamist Infiltration' Into Politics

    Founded in 1477, Uppsala University is the oldest university in Sweden and all of the Nordic countries still in operation. It ranks among the world's 100 best universities in several high-profile international rankings.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/the Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    'Strong Signal': Islamists Set to Hold Prayer Near Danish Parl't
    Salafist Scare in Sweden as Report Points to Avalanche Growth of Radical Islam
    Muslim Brotherhood Work Purposefully to Infiltrate Swedish Politics - Researcher
    Tags:
    Islamism, Islam, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse