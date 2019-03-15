Over 10,000 Migrants Arrive in Europe by Sea in 2019 – Migration Body

Spain has become the most popular destination among migrants, accounting 5,222 of sea arrivals, Greece ranked second with 4,483 arrivals, while Italy became third with 335 arrivals, according to IOM.
Over 12,300 migrants reached Europe by sea over the same period last year. At the same time, 466 migrants died.
Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in Middle Eastern and North African countries.
