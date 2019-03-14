Almost 400 Minors Were Abused by Polish Clergy Since 1990 - Catholic Church

WARSAW (Sputnik) - As many as 382 minors were sexually abused by clergy in Polish churches since 1990, a representative of the Polish Catholic Church's statistics institute said on Thursday, citing the results of a recent investigation carried by the church.

"The episcopate has received 382 reports about abuse of minors since 1990," the representative said at a press conference in the Polish capital.

He specified that 41.6 percent of the reports had been submitted by the victims.

In 198 cases the victims were aged less than 15, and in over 58 percent of all the cases, the victims were male.

Recently, the Catholic Church has faced a new wave of sex scandals after the pontiff defrocked Theodore McCarrick, a former US cardinal who used to lead the Archdiocese of Washington, after a church trial found him guilty of sexually abusing children. Apart from that, a number of high-ranking church clergy have been found guilty of non-reporting child abuse cases by the clerics.

Addressing the issue, Pope Francis has gathered 190 Catholic leaders, including 114 bishops, from all over the globe for a four-day summit during which he urged them to take "concrete measures" to tackle child abuse. In the aftermath of the event, Pope Francis called those who abuse children "tools of Satan" and vowed to protect children from "ravenous wolves".

The investigation into child abuse by clergy has recently been carried out in a number of countries, including Chile, the United States, Germany and Australia.