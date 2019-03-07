France's Cardinal Found Guilty of Not Reporting Child Sex Abuse

The most senior cleric of the Roman Catholic church in France, archbishop of Lyon Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, has been found guilty of failing to report accusations of sexual assault of boy scouts in his diocese in the 1980s and 1990s.
Barbarin, however, denied the charges in court, saying that "I cannot see what I am guilty of. I never tried to hide, let alone cover up these horrible facts."
Speaking about the painful issue, Pope Francis called the abusers "tools of Satan" and "ravenous wolves" and vowed to address the issue with "utmost seriousness".
