Register
21:11 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Christian Democratic Union, CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives a statement after a Christian Social Union party meeting at “Kloster Seeon” in Seeon, Germany, January 5, 2019

    Joke by Merkel's Successor About Gender-Neutral Bathrooms Rattles German Public

    © AP Photo / Andreas Gebert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), antagonized many German politicians as well as general public when she made a joke about gender-neutral toilets in a humorous speech delivered during carnival celebrations.

    Germany has a long tradition of carnivals, with main festive events usually taking place the last week before the Lent. The city of Stockach in Baden-Wuerttemberg holds a so-called Court of Fools every year, where a prominent personality is "prosecuted" in a mock trial. Former invitees include, among many others, Merkel, Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier. This year's guest, Kramp-Karrenbauer, poked fun at progressive Berlin in a joke that many fellow politicians deemed ill-placed.

    Celine Dion poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.
    © AP Photo/ Richard Shotwell
    Céline Demon? Singer's Gender-Neutral Clothing Line Dubbed ‘Definitely Satanic' (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    The CDU leader joked on Thursday about a "Latte-Macchiato faction," which installed gender-neutral public bathrooms in the German capital. Berlin's government unveiled plans to convert more bathrooms into unisex toilets in 2017, explaining that this would end discrimination against intersex and transgender individuals.

    According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, these facilities were for the men who "do not know if they must sit or stand when they pee." The quip was reportedly met with laughter when made, but as the quote was repeated online, it elicited different reactions.

    Criticism

    Lars Klingbeil, the secretary general of the SPD — the CDU's coalition partner — criticized Kramp-Karrenbauer's remarks as "lacking respect."

    "Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer shows what ultraconservative wind is now blowing in the Union," Klingbeil wrote on Twitter.

    Jens Brandenburg, a member of the opposition Free Democratic Party, wondered why it was "so difficult to make a humorous speech without trite jokes bashing minorities."

    Klaus Lederer, Berlin's culture senator, said it was a "sorry affair" when the chair of the largest party in the Bundestag "finds it funny to denounce at a pub-debate level at the carnival people who do not correspond to the current macho norm."

    The Bundestag leader of The Left opposition party, Dietmar Bartsch, said the joke was "one more reason to fight against this woman becoming a chancellor."

    Alexander Vogt, who chairs the CDU's gay and lesbian association, told the SWR broadcaster that the party leader should offer some clarifications.

    READ MORE: Kaya Jones Sets Twitter Ablaze With Question About Gender Neutral Bathrooms

    Support

    However, some of CDU members defended the party leader. A lawmaker representing a constituency in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Kai Whittaker, called the reaction to the joke "completely gaga."

    "Anyone who sees the Stockach's Curt of Fools, will find out that they are making fun of men," Whitaker wrote on Twitter.

    Jordan Peterson
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    Jordan Peterson's NZ Fans Defend Their Guru Amid Media Uproar

    Julia Kloeckner, a CDU member and a minister for food and agriculture, remarked that jokes were being made about men and women, so "those who don't make jokes about the third sex because it is about the third sex, discriminate."

    READ MORE: Gender Neutrality 'Absolute Bollocks': EU Guide Warns Against Use of Word 'Man'

    Meanwhile, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday he did not comment on "carnival speeches."

    Kramp-Karrenbauer, considered a Merkel ally, was elected as the CDU leader in December after the chancellor herself announced that she would not run for another term as the party chairwoman.

    READ MORE: French Schools to Replace ‘Mother' and ‘Father' With ‘Parent 1 & 2'

    Tags:
    Bathrooms, gender neutrality, carnival, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse