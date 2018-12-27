Gender Neutrality 'Absolute Bollocks': EU Guide Warns Against Use of Word 'Man'

Members of the European Parliament should aim to use gender-inclusive language, which - according to a new guidebook - means words such as "mankind" should be replaced by "humankind."

Officials and MEPs have been advised by a new rulebook to pay attention to the choice of words and avoid the "generic use of man" when they speak.

"Gender-neutral or gender-inclusive language is more than a matter of political correctness. Language powerfully reflects and influences attitudes, behaviour and perceptions," the guidebook said.

The advice is to replace "political leaders" should be preferred to "statesmen" and the phrase "man-made" should be replaced with "artificial" or "synthetic."

MEP's should also opt to say "businessperson" rather than "businessman or businesswoman, according to the guidelines. "Chair" should be used instead of "chairwoman" or even "chairperson" due to "the tendency of its use only when referring to women."

Some reacted to the introduced guidelines, calling them "absolute bollocks."

The secretariat of the European Parliament suggested the purpose of the guidelines is to promote a non-sexist, inclusive and fair language.

The guidebook "aims to avoid phrasings that could be seen as conveying prejudice, discrimination, degrading remarks or implying that a certain gender or social gender represents the norm," according to the EU body.