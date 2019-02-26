Macron Expresses 'Rather Favourable' Approach to Tax Cuts After National Debate

"I pledged in the 2017 (presidential) campaign to reduce taxes, that will be part of the big macroeconomic choices coming out of this debate," Macron said during one of the debates in eastern France.
In January, amid the yellow vests rallies and fuel taxes raging in the country, Macron has launched debates all over France to reconnect with voters.
"Should we go faster and cut taxes more, even if it means cutting spending more? Should tax cuts be a priority along with making things simpler? I'm open to all that and rather favourable towards going in that direction," Macron stated.
The statements were made after more than three months of the so-called yellow vests protests, which spread all over the country and even abroad. The movement started rallies, citing rising fuel prices, the high cost of living and claiming that an unbalanced burden of the government's tax reforms was falling on the working and middle classes.
