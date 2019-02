Some 29 people were reportedly detained in the French capital on Saturday as Yellow Vests demonstrations continued to rock France for the 14th week in a row. The rallies that started as a protest against fuel price hikes later transformed into a wider protest against Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Yellow Vests protesters have gathered near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as Sunday marks three months since the beginning of the rallies and plan to march to the Champ de Mars.

Police have boosted security measures ahead of the demonstration, deploying additional troops and personnel in the city.

The most recent protests across France on Saturday, resulted in police using tear gas against protesters and detaining 29 people, according to the BFMTV broadcaster.

