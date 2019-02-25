Labour Party to Support New Brexit Referendum if Parl't Drops Alternative Plan

The UK's opposition Labour Party will support a new Brexit referendum if its alternative plan for leaving the EU is not adopted by the Parliament, Labour spokesman on Brexit affairs Keir Starmer announced on 25 February. The party will present the plan before 27 February, when the next vote on Brexit is scheduled.
"If Parliament rejects our plan, then Labour will deliver on the promise we made at our annual conference and support a public vote", Starmer said.
