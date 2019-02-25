UK PM May Mulls Plan to Delay Brexit by Two Months – Reports

Downing Street officials, cited by The Daily Telegraph, have drawn up a series of options over the weekend in order to prevent minister resignations and gather support from backbench lawmakers concerned with the possibility of a “no deal” Brexit.
Those options include making a formal request to the European Union to delay Brexit if the prime minister cannot secure a deal by 12 March, just 17 days before the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, The Daily Telegraph reported, without citing concrete sources.
In mid-February, the prime minister promised that the government would make a statement in parliament on 26 February if no significant progress is made in talks with the European Union, and if lawmakers do not approve a deal by then. The UK is still expected to leave the Union on 29th March.
