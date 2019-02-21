May Told EU Reopening Brexit Deal is Simplest Way to Get Assurances - Spokesman

On 14 February, UK Prime Minister Theresa May experienced yet another defeat in parliament as lawmakers voted, mostly symbolically, to reject the prime minister's motion urging the parliamentarians to reaffirm their support for her Brexit negotiating strategy with Brussels.

The EU's position is that they want the UK to leave with a deal, so everyone is working together to get assurances, the British PM's spokesman has stated.

Theresa May has told EU leaders that reopening the withdrawal agreement is the simplest way to get the assurances parliament needs, according to the spokesman.

The statement comes after May arrived in Brussels on 20 February in yet another attempt to break the deadlock in negotiations regarding Britain's impending withdrawal from the bloc.

The British PM finds herself in an ill-fated position, with parliament strongly opposed to a no-deal Brexit but unable to reach a consensus on an agreement with the EU.

The UK government, having sustained numerous defeats in the House of Commons over its Brexit strategy, has now been further diluted by a number of Conservative MP defections.

