UK PM May Seeks Legally-Binding Changes to Brexit Deal

Theresa May stood before the parliament on 20 February during the Prime Minister’s Questions time to confirm that once Downing Street secures necessary concessions from the EU, she will bring a revised deal back to the House.

The PM is currently looking to reach an agreement on the issue of the Irish backstop, which would appease a majority of MPs in the parliament.

"What matters in all of this is legally-binding changes that ensure we address the concern that has been raised by this house," Mrs. May said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Brussels on Wednesday to further negotiate the Withdrawal Agreement conditions with EU leadership. Next week, Mrs. May is expected to present a finalised deal to British lawmakers in the parliament.

During the PMQs, the PM said she would bring a vote on a revised deal as soon as possible, but only after she secures necessary concessions from the EU.

"Obviously we are in these discussions with the European Union and we will bring a vote back to this house when it is possible to bring a deal that deals with the issue that the House of Commons has raised. We have listened to the House of Commons, we are working on the views of the House of Commons with the European Union, and we will bring a vote back when it is the right time to do so," May said.

The PM finds herself in an unfortunate position, where there is strong opposition to a no-deal Brexit in the parliament, but no consensus on how an agreement with the EU27 can be reached. The government, having suffered numerous defeats in the House of Commons over its Brexit strategy, has now been further weakened by a number of defections by Conservative MPs.

Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Anna Soubry —all staunch Remainers — left the Tory Party after months of criticising Theresa May and her approach to Brexit.

These MPs claimed Theresa May was dominated by the European Research Group, comprised of Tory Brexit supporters, who advocate a no-deal split from the EU.

The three Conservative Party defectors plan to sit in parliament alongside seven Labour party MPs who resigned on Monday, adding another unknown in terms of how the MPs will vote on future Brexit deal proposals.