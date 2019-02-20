Three UK MPs Resign From Theresa May's Conservative Party Following Labour Split

Seven Labour MPs quit the party on Monday, 18 February, saying they no longer had confidence in Mr Corbyn and claiming the party had been "hijacked" by the far left.

Three Conservative MPs have resigned from the party to join eight former Labour MPs in the new Independent Group.

Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Anna Soubry — who are all Remainers — left the Tory Party after months of criticising Theresa May and her approach to Brexit.

The Independent Group now has 11 members, more than the Liberal Democrats.

It is with a heavy heart I have today resigned from the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/wzPUB84w5Z — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) 20 February 2019

​The latest Labour MP, Joan Ryan, quit on Tuesday night, complaining about anti-Semitism.

I am saddened by this decision – these are people who have given dedicated service to our party over many years, and I thank them for it. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 20 February 2019

​Tory Party 'In The Grip' of Brexit Extremists, Claim Trio

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Tory defectors said the Conservative Party was "in the grip" of the European Research Group — which supports a hard Brexit — and the Democratic Unionist Party.

Welcome to the Independent Group @heidiallen75 @Anna_Soubry and @sarahwollaston Both our parties are broken. We are going to #ChangePolitics for the better. — The Independent Group (@TheIndGroup) 20 February 2019

​"Brexit has redefined the Conservative Party — undoing all the efforts to modernise it," they claimed.

Soubry represents Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire, while Allen is MP for South Cambridgeshire and Wollaston's seat is Totnes in Devon. All are Tory strongholds and the Independent Group would be unlikely to win them in a general election.

In 1981 several MPs broke away from Labour and formed the SDP. On that occasion only one Conservative MP joined them, although Chris Grayling was among those who supported the SDP as an activist.