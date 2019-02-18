Israeli Envoy to Poland Summoned Over Katz's Remarks on Poles' Anti-Semitism

Shortly after his appointment as the country's top diplomat on Sunday, Katz said on television that Poland collaborated with the Nazis during World War II and claimed, citing former Israeli Foreign Minister Yitzhak Shamir, that the Poles were "taking in anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk."
"Israeli Ambassador [to Poland] Anna Azari has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over remarks made by the Israeli foreign minister," the press service said in a statement.
The ministry said that the remarks were nothing short of "insulting" and urged the Israeli authorities to react to the incident in an acceptable manner.
"Remarks by the new minister of @IsraelMFA @Israel_katz are not only insulting, but also stir up negative emotions between our nations and contribute to increasing anti-Polonism and anti-Semitism. We expect an adequate reaction from the Israeli side," the ministry said via its official Twitter feed.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that Warsaw would not send any representatives to the upcoming Visegrad Group summit in Jerusalem if Israel did not react to the incident in a due manner.
Though the Israeli Foreign Ministry later said that Netanyahu's words were misrepresented by media and stressed that the prime minister was speaking about "Poles and not the Polish people or the country of Poland," the summit of the Visegrad Group, which comprises four Central European states — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia and was set to take place in Jerusalem, was slated for Tuesday. Morawiecki's visit to Israel has already been cancelled following Netanyahu's remarks.
