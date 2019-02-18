Poland Cancels Participation in Israeli Summit Over Netanyahu's Remark - Reports

Speaking on the sidelines of the Middle East conference in Warsaw, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly stated that the Poles collaborated with the Nazis.

Polish authorities have decided not to send a delegation to attend a summit in Jerusalem after "racist" comments voiced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli PM earlier accused Poland of attempting to "whitewash the history with regard to the Holocaust".

This comes after on Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki cancelled his visit to Jerusalem to attend a Visegrad Group (V4) meeting.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "poles cooperated with the Nazis," however, The Jerusalem Post indirectly quoted him, writing "Polish nation", causing backlash. The prime minister responded to the incident saying that he was misquoted and the publication later made a correction.

At present, it is legally prohibited in Poland to in any way accuse the state of the genocide of Jews that took place across Europe by the Nazis during World War II. A controversial law was passed last year, dubbed the Holocaust Bill, which was extremely unpopular in Israel because it was felt that Poland was trying to suppress discussions about the killing of Jews by Poles during the Nazi occupation of the country.