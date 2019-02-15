Damaged Plane Forces Netanyahu to Spend Extra Night in Warsaw - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has had problems reaching his home country due to defects in his airplane, a Boeing 777, at Warsaw Airport. As a result the Israeli PM skipped an after midnight flight and stayed longer than arranged in the Polish capital, The Times of Israel reported.
After the incident, Netanyahu, in anticipation of an aircraft being sent from Israel to Warsaw to substitute the damaged craft, was expected to fly back at roughly 9:30 a.m. today.
The incident occurred shortly after the two-day US-backed global ministerial meeting on the Middle East that was held in the Polish capital on Wednesday and Thursday. The conference addressed such issues as terrorism and extremism, missile proliferation, security and stability in the Middle East.
