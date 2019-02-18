'Well-Staged': Russian Embassy in UK Slams Salisbury Cathedral Flag Unfurling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom on Sunday called an incident involving the unfurling of a Russian flag on the walls of Salisbury Cathedral, "a well-staged provocation."

"We saw these reports, but we do not have any official information on them. If the reports of hoisting a Russian flag are true, then it all looks to us like a well-staged provocation", the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also recalled that the UK had failed to present any substantial evidence of Russian alleged involvement in the Salisbury poisoning incident, at the same time classifying the case and ignoring Russia's numerous requests to share information.

"For this reason we consider the appearance of the Russian flag on the Cathedral to be yet another clumsy attempt to associate Russia with the sad events that took place in Salisbury last March", the spokesperson stated.

Earlier on Sunday, an unidentified person unfurled an enormous Russian flag on the north front of the Cathedral Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the UK city of Salisbury. The flag was later removed.

The city and its landmark cathedral came into the international spotlight after former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were reportedly poisoned with what London claimed was a A234 nerve agent in Salisbury in March 2018.

UK authorities accused Russia of staging the attack, allegations that Moscow has repeatedly denied. On 5 September, 2018, the UK Crown Prosecution Service claimed that it had sufficient evidence to indict Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov with attempted murder, while UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused the two of allegedly being employed by Russian military intelligence.

In an interview with the RT broadcaster and Sputnik, Petrov and Boshirov confirmed that they did visit Salisbury, but emphasized that they knew nothing about the Skripals and noted that they both worked in the fitness industry. According to the duo, they came to Salisbury as tourists on the advice of friends, to take in the world-famous Salisbury Cathedral.

