Register
06:30 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Military men cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning in Salisbury.

    Salisbury Case ‘Problem’ for UK Intelligence, 'The Skripal Files' Author Says

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) – The BBC editor, Mark Urban, who wrote "The Skripal Files" book about Russian ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, said that the poisoning of the former Russian spy agent in the UK city of Salisbury was bad for the UK security and intelligence services.

    Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in Salisbury and were hospitalized on March 4. The UK authorities said that the Skripals were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent. London claimed that Russia had orchestrated the poisoning. Russia has categorically denied these allegations noting, that the United Kingdom had not provided any evidence to substantiate its claims.

    "Evidently, things went wrong … It’s a problem — what happened. It’ s bad reputationally both for security service and MI6 [UK Secret Intelligence Service]," Urban said at a presentation of his book in London on Thursday.

    READ MORE: Skripal's Niece Wants to Meet Salisbury Case 'Suspects' Personally

    A general view shows the MI6 building in London, Thursday, March 5, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Skripal Twice Passed Secrets to UK's MI-6 Through Books Using Invisible Ink - Reports
    The author suggested that the Salisbury incident was a problem for the US authorities in terms of protecting all the sources working for them in the Russian intelligence. Urban argued that the United Kingdom should have thought about providing more protection to such people.

    Urban also insisted that the manuscript of his book had not been submitted for consideration by the UK intelligence. The author admitted that he had maintained contacts with the authorities while he was verifying various aspects of Skripal's story before the poisoning in March. However, there had been no briefings on the part of the UK intelligence, Urban said.

    The author also told Sputnik in an interview that he did not rule out that the former double agent Sergei Skripal might soon make his own statement about what happened, especially after the release of his book.

    "We would all like to know. Of course, given everything I have told you already, you will understand that he hasn't told me. But who knows maybe the appearance of my book will prompt a statement from him," Urban said, in an answer to the question on what version Skripal himself had about his poisoning.

    The author of the book said that he had last seen Skripal in the summer of last year and has not communicated with him since then.

    "I saw him last in July 2017, and spoke to him by phone in August of the same year… I have left him many messages but he hasn't got back to me. So no I'm not I'm not in contact with him now. He's been dealing with some really difficult times, it's understandable," Urban said.

    He also admitted that he didn't know where Skripal was now, but suggested that the former spy was still in the United Kingdom.

    "I don't know. But my feeling is yes. He likes it here, and he's been well looked after, particularly at Salisbury Hospital," the book's author said.

    READ MORE: New Book Allegedly Sheds Light on Skripals' Life After Poisoning

    Urban did not rule out that the former GRU colonel might experience some health problems after weeks spent in a coma.

    He believes that Skripal communicates with the outside world through Yulia, since she owns social networks better.

    "To some extent, I think Sergei is communicating through Yulia. We've seen this for example with the call to his mother. Of course Yulia is more 'connected' — and always was — through social media. She made clear in her early statement that she was able to access those communications. So she has had visitors, and there are some examples given in my book. The Russian press has reported for example that in June one of Yulia's friends from Moscow travelled to visit them in the UK. I think he's also been able to communicate with people," Urban said.

    "The Skripal Files" is based on the interviews Urban had with Skripal last year. The excerpts from the book, circulating in the UK media, suggested that Skripal was reluctant to agree with the claims that the Kremlin and that the ex-spy had attacked him and had gone through psychological adjustments after waking up from weeks-long coma following the poisoning. On Wednesday, the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said it believed the book was used to replace Skripal's testimony in the poisoning case.

    A sign of Salisbury District Hospital where former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are treated
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Russian Embassy Slams Skripal Book for Replacing Testimony
    After the Salisbury incident, the UK Porton Down lab has said that it could not prove that the nerve agent, used in the attack, was made in Russia or determine its country of origin. The UK Foreign Office has also admitted that the conclusions on Russia’s involvement in the Salisbury incident were based on the authorities' evaluations of the information and not on proven facts.

    On September 5, UK authorities brought charges against two Russian citizens, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, in the Salisbury poisoning case. UK Prime Minister Theresa May suggested that the Russian military intelligence service was behind the attack, adding that the poisoning had been authorized by the Russian central authorities, something repeatedly denied by Moscow.

    In an interview with the RT broadcaster and Sputnik, Petrov and Boshirov said they had visited Salisbury on the day of the incident for touristic purposes adding they knew nothing about the Skripals and were not working for the Russian military intelligence.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Calls Situation Around Skripal Case Well-Planned Provocation

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said in July that Moscow had submitted to the UK authorities around 60 official requests to allow Russia gain access to the investigation into the Salisbury attack and its victims, who were Russian nationals. Moreover, Moscow has offered to work together with London and carry out a joint investigation into the case. London did not respond to these proposals, instead claiming that Russia rejected its calls for cooperation.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Skripal case was falling apart due to the lack of evidence proving Russian involvement. The Russian authorities have emphasized that the investigation into the Salisbury poisoning case required scrupulous analysis of data and close cooperation.

    Related:

    No Official Data Showing Skripal Case 'Suspects' Violated Law Anywhere - Kremlin
    'Dr. Novichok': Two More Suspects Wanted in Skripal Case – Reports
    UK Home Office Refuses to Cooperate with Moscow on Skripals Case - Embassy
    Chepiga's Ex-Commander Calls Claims About Skripal Suspect Identity Schizophrenia
    Tags:
    book, poisoning, espionage, MI6, Yulia Skripal, Victoria Skripal, Sergei Skripal, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse