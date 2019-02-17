Ivanka Urges Germans to Remember They Have More in Common With US Than Russia

Daughter of the US president and White House adviser Ivanka Trump has spoken out about her stance on US foreign policy and relations between Berlin and Washington, in particular, in an interview with prominent German outlet Bild. Given a question about many Germans trusting Russian President Vladimir Putin more than her father, she called on them not to allow “those with a political agenda” to divide the American and German peoples.
“I think Germans understand that they have far more in common with America than with Russia. We agree on individual freedom, the rule of law and the importance of equality of economic opportunity. We should not allow those with a political agenda to try to divide us”, she said.
Discussing #WomensEconomicEmpowerment at the Munich Security Conference. Thank you @Lagarde, @LindseyGrahamSC & @MorganOrtagus for joining me in a discussion on the importance of unleashing women as catalysts for global peace, national security & economic prosperity. #WGDP pic.twitter.com/IKY2oZFSJ4— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 16 февраля 2019 г.
Among other things, she took part in a joint dinner with high-profile speakers and guests, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as at panels and meetings with Minister of the French Armed Forces Florence Parly, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen and International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Christine Lagarde. However, her ambitious schedule has been met with a mixed reaction, especially the women’s empowerment talks, received a mixed response online.