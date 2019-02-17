Ivanka Urges Germans to Remember They Have More in Common With US Than Russia

The US first daughter and White House aide went on a charm offensive in Germany, where she attended the Munich Security Conference and a number of events, including a dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In Europe, she once again took on the role of an advocate for her father, who is viewed critically by many in the EU for his policies.

Daughter of the US president and White House adviser Ivanka Trump has spoken out about her stance on US foreign policy and relations between Berlin and Washington, in particular, in an interview with prominent German outlet Bild. Given a question about many Germans trusting Russian President Vladimir Putin more than her father, she called on them not to allow “those with a political agenda” to divide the American and German peoples.

“I think Germans understand that they have far more in common with America than with Russia. We agree on individual freedom, the rule of law and the importance of equality of economic opportunity. We should not allow those with a political agenda to try to divide us”, she said.



