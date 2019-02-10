Poland Buying US Rocket Artillery to 'Guarantee Country's Security' - Minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak have made a joint formal announcement on Warsaw's intent to buy the US weapons system on Sunday afternoon, the Polish Defence Ministry announced on its official website.
Speaking at a ceremony in Warsaw, Defence Minister Blaszczak said that the purchase of the US-made system will be formalised on Wednesday, with the "modern equipment" helping to "guarantee" Poland's security.
Minister @mblaszczak: w środę podpiszemy umowę na dostarczenie dywizjonu #HIMARS. To nowoczesny sprzęt, który daje nam gwarancje #bezpieczeństwo pic.twitter.com/TJHnVYCGnG— Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) 10 февраля 2019 г.
"Minister @mblaszczak: On Wednesday we will sign a contract for the delivery of a HIMARS battalion. It's modern equipment that guarantees us security."
Spotkanie premiera @MorawieckiM i ministra @mblaszczak z kadrą dowódczą 1 Warszawskiej Brygady Pancernej #Wesoła pic.twitter.com/1NEbzuYcCR— Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) 10 февраля 2019 г.
"Meeting of Prime Minister @MorawieckiM and Minister @mblaszczak with command staff of the 1st Warsaw Armoured Brigade #Wesola."
The ceremony comes following Washington's decision to approve the sale of the multiple rocket launcher system to Poland late last year.
"This is an extremely important component in the implementation of the modernisation program of the Polish Armed Forces. Together with rocket launchers, Poland will receive munitions, as well as a package of logistics and training," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Tensions between neighbours Poland and Russia have escalated in recent years over the crisis in Ukraine, NATO's expansion and the US deployment of components of its missile defence shield on Polish territory. The Western alliance has considerably expanded its presence in Poland and the Baltic states along Russia's borders while accusing Moscow of aggressively maneuvering its forces inside Russian territory. Last year, Warsaw announced that it would lobby for the creation of a US military base on Polish territory, dubbing the proposed base 'Fort Trump'.
All comments
Show new comments (0)