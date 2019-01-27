Register
17:02 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Jewish Museum in Moscow. (File)

    Some Britons Don't Believe in the Holocaust, Underestimate Death Toll – Survey

    © AFP 2018 / VASILY MAXIMOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Sunday, the world commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day. The Holocaust refers to the persecution and extermination of up to six million Jews between 1933 and 1945 by Nazi Germany and its accomplices.

    A poll conducted ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day has revealed that at least five per cent of UK adults do not believe that the Holocaust took place, while eight per cent argue that its scale has been exaggerated.

    Almost fifty per cent of respondents admitted that they did not know how many Jews died in the Holocaust, and one in five grossly underestimated the number, which they thought stood at about two million.

    READ MORE: Macron Slammed for Praising Nazi Collaborator Who Deported Jews During Holocaust

    More than 2,000 Britons took part in the poll which was carried out by the Opinion Matters for the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT).

    The survey's findings come after a poll, conducted by CNN along with the ComRes research company in November 2018, indicated that a third of Europeans know little to nothing about the Holocaust.

    One in 20 respondents acknowledged that they knew nothing about the mass murder of Jews in the 1930s and 1940s, with half of those polled saying they knew "a fair amount". One in five said they knew "a great deal" about the Holocaust.

    READ MORE: Hungarian Jews at Odds Over Museum's Alleged 'Whitewashing of Holocaust Memory'

    Court
    CC0 / Pixabay
    German Court Rejects Appeal of Elderly Holocaust Denier, Saying Free Speech Not Applicable
    Two-thirds of those sampled agreed that it was important to commemorate the Holocaust to keep the memory of it alive, although a third of respondents claimed that the massacre was now used by Jews to push their goals and own agenda.

    The survey interviewed 7,092 people across Europe, with more than 1,000 respondents each in Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

    At least six million Jews, around two-thirds of Europe's Jewish population, died in the Holocaust at the hands of the Nazis. 

    Related:

    It’s Undeniable That Poland Partook in Holocaust – Israeli President
    Austria's Holocaust Denier Hailing Jewish Killings as 'Fabrication' Dead at 76
    Silent March Takes Place in Paris in Honor of Slain Holocaust Survivor (VIDEO)
    US Reportedly Suspends Contacts With Senior Polish Officials Over Holocaust Law
    Tags:
    adults, respondents, poll, death toll, Holocaust, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse