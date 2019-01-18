Boris Left Red-Faced, Stutters When Called Out on ‘Turkey Migrants' Brexit Lie

During his Friday speech on the future of Brexit negotiations and the damage of a no-deal scenario for Britain, former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was practically left speechless when called out on a remark he made during the 2016 referendum campaign.

Johnson was answering questions, after his 'leadership bid' address, when he was confronted by a journalist over his record on immigration, and the anti-Turkish campaign in 2016.

"Actually, I didn't say anything about Turkey in the referendum. I think anybody who has followed my utterances over the last 20 years will know that I've always been in the camp of those who defends and supports… I didn't make any remarks about Turkey, mate," Johnson responded.

— jaime hyland (@aggressie) January 18, 2019​

— People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) January 18, 2019​

Boris Johnson today distancing himself from Vote Leave's lies about Turkey and the EU.



Here's what he and his campaign put out before the referendum. pic.twitter.com/Z4PELhWB5A — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 18, 2019​

Boris Johnson was on the forefront of the Vote Leave campaign ahead of the 2016 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union. At the time, pro-Brexit campaigners repeatedly warned Brits of the immigration influx threat, which would see up to 77 million Turks come to the UK, if Turkey became part of the EU bloc.

Reminded of his claims of "80 million Turks would come to this country, if we stayed in the EU," Johnson was also accused by the reporter of willing to "say anything just to win an election — in this case, the Conservative leadership election."

© REUTERS / Ed Sykes Former London Mayor Boris Johnson (C) speaks during a "Vote Leave" rally in Selby, Britain June 22, 2016.

Another pledge by the Vote Leave campaign, later rejected by one of the campaigners — UKIP's ex chief Nigel Farage — that 350 million pounds of EU cash will be freed up for the NHS after Brexit. The claim was emblazoned on the side of a tour bus driven by the Vote Leave campaigners around Britain.

READ MORE: 'Dodgy Mickey Mouse Figures': Opposition on Theresa May's Brexit NHS Dividends