Macron, Merkel to Sign New Franco-German Cooperation Treaty on January 22

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will sign a new Franco-German treaty of cooperation and integration on January 22, the Elysee Palace said in a communique Tuesday.

"On January 22, 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will sign a new Franco-German treaty of cooperation and integration… The signing ceremony will take place in the Aachen City Hall", the communique read.

The new agreement will be built on the basis of the 1963 Elysee Treaty, which greatly contributed to the historic reconciliation between France and Germany. The purpose of the new treaty is to facilitate a rapprochement between the two states and prepare for the challenges faced by the countries in the 21st century, according to the Elysee Palace.

The treaty will reportedly strengthen the existing close ties between Germany and France, in particular, in the fields of economic, foreign and security policy, education and culture, research and technologies, climate and environment, as well as cooperation between border regions and civil societies.

On 22 January 1963, French President Charles de Gaulle and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer signed the Treaty of Cooperation at the Elysee Palace in Paris, which enshrined the postwar reconciliation between Germany and France. The document obliged the authorities of both countries to hold regular consultations on the main directions of foreign policy, security issues, as well as youth and cultural policy.

In 1988, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and French President Francois Mitterrand in addition to the treaty established a defence and security council, as well as a council for economic and fiscal policy.