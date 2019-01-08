Macron, Merkel to Sign New Franco-German Cooperation Treaty on January 22

"On January 22, 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will sign a new Franco-German treaty of cooperation and integration… The signing ceremony will take place in the Aachen City Hall", the communique read.
The new agreement will be built on the basis of the 1963 Elysee Treaty, which greatly contributed to the historic reconciliation between France and Germany. The purpose of the new treaty is to facilitate a rapprochement between the two states and prepare for the challenges faced by the countries in the 21st century, according to the Elysee Palace.
READ MORE: 'Madame Macron!' Angela Merkel Taken for France's First Lady at Armistice Event
The treaty will reportedly strengthen the existing close ties between Germany and France, in particular, in the fields of economic, foreign and security policy, education and culture, research and technologies, climate and environment, as well as cooperation between border regions and civil societies.
In 1988, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and French President Francois Mitterrand in addition to the treaty established a defence and security council, as well as a council for economic and fiscal policy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)