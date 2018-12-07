Register
15:02 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants and refugees are assisted by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, as they crowd aboard a boat sailing out of control in the Mediterranean Sea about 21 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. European Union leaders are poised to take a big step on Friday in closing off the illegal migration routes from Libya across the central Mediterranean, where thousands have died trying to reach the EU, the EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said.

    France and Germany to EU States: Either Pay or Host Refugees

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    The European migrant crisis that erupted in 2015 has raised tensions among EU members regarding the asylum system established to deal with the influx of refugees. Amid growing public discontent over Brussels' migrant policy, which is based on the idea of "burden sharing", many EU states have started conducting more national-oriented plans.

    Those European Union member states that refuse to take in refugees should have an opportunity to apply "alternative measures of solidarity" by either paying into the EU budget or toward development projects in Africa, a document submitted by France and Germany to EU interior ministers in Brussels  reads, according to Reuters.

    In a bid to put an end to intra-EU clashes over migration, Berlin and Paris proposed on Thursday an amended version of a migration management mechanism, which deals which some migrant related issues.

    Migrants gather by the ringroad leading to the harbour on March 30, 2018 in Calais, near a police van patrolling (Rear L)
    © AFP 2018 / Denis Charlet
    Official: Talks With Countries of Origin Key to Tackle European Migration Crisis
    The document seen by Reuters, suggests a new formula for EU states' responsibility to host refugees, according to which initial host countries would bear the responsibility for migrants, who entered the EU through their borders for about eight years.

    The Franco-German initiative also proposes elaborating specific rules on how to deal with migrants, who arrived in the EU after being rescued at sea.

    The "alternative measures of solidarity" that could be imposed upon member states in the event they refuse to provide asylum seek to end the divisions between the West and East in the bloc as the former   have been willing to take in refugees while the latter have rejected giving shelter to migrants.

    READ MORE: Europe Split Over UN Global Compact for Migration — Politicians

    The document also warns that the EU would need to create a mechanism to avoid a situation, when all European Union states prefer to pay instead of taking in refugees. No specific details regarding such a mechanism have been provided.

    In 2015-2016 the EU experienced a huge influx of migrants and refugees. In 2015 more than one million migrants arrived in Europe, of which 250, 000 people came by sea.  The main migrant entry-points into the EU were in southern and eastern EU member states, such as Italy, Greece, Spain, etc.

    READ MORE: Mass Migration Planted 'Bomb' Under EU – Belgian Politician

    EU authorities, in an attempt to deal with the burden the migration caused, established a quota system, according to which all EU states have to share responsibility for hosting migrants. While the bloc's western states, such as Germany, were willing to give shelter to refugees, eastern countries, such as Hungary and Poland strongly opposed the decision.

    The UN is set to hold a conference on migrants on 10-11 December 2018, where the participant states are expected to sign The UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. The Compact has caused a controversy among EU states, leading some of them to reject it.

    READ MORE: Red Cross Offers to Use Humanitarian Law to Tackle EU Migration Issue

    So far the US, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Lithuania have rejected the UN Compact. In November Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini announced that Italy would not take part in the upcoming conference, however, noting that "the floor of parliament must debate it. The Italian government will allow parliament to decide".

    Related:

    EU Signs Partnership on Crisis Management With UN for 2019-2021
    EU in Existential Crisis as Greece 'Formally' Exits Bailout Program - Professor
    European Journalist Doubts EU Migrant Deal Will Solve Migrant Crisis
    Merkel Says Migration Crisis ‘Make-or-Break’ for EU Ahead of Bloc’s Summit
    Tags:
    suggestion, migration crisis, Germany, EU, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse