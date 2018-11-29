France Responds to German Proposal to Turn Its Seat in UNSC Into Rotating EU One

'We express our national position while taking into account all European positions. We are actively involved in coordinating the EU position with Germany and other member states… France supports the expansion of the Security Council and the revision of the UN Charter to include Germany as well as Japan, Brazil, India and two African countries as permanent members', the ministry’s representative told a briefing.
The comment referred to Wednesday's proposal by German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, suggesting that France transferring its permanent seat in the UNSC to the European Union to allow the bloc to represent the common position of all its member states at the global level.
After Brexit, France will remain the only permanent member of the UNSC from the European Union.
