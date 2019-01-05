Register
08:04 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia Today channel

    UK Integrity Initiative: RT is 'Seen as the Most Trusted Source' - Anonymous

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Anonymous hacktivist group released reports on the activities of the Sputnik news agency and RT broadcaster, as well as invoices for writing them, as part of a new batch of documents of the UK state-funded Integrity Initiative hybrid warfare project.

    The group revealed documents and invoices, which it claims are the evidence showing that the Integrity Initiative project carries out analysis of the activities of the RT broadcaster, with the use of UK taxpayers' money.

    The Big Ben clock tower is seen in London
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Anonymous Releases New Docs Detailing London's Info Projects Against Corbyn, RT
    Earlier on Friday, Anonymous published the copies of invoices for the payment of a total of 1,000 pounds, issued by Jassar Jamal Al-Tahat from Amman, Jordan, for the creation of "a report on RT media campaign for the Integrity Initiative."

    The group also released two reports on the activities of RT. One of them, compiled by Al-Tahat, represents an assessment of RT in the Middle East and North Africa, formed in April 2018. The other one, whose author is not specified, is dedicated to the principles of spreading news via social media and acknowledges social media successes of RT and Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Anonymous Hackers Expose UK Plans to Mine Sevastopol Days Before Crimea Vote

    The hackers called the first report "Plans for opposing the RT" and the second report "Reasons why they oppose the RT."

    Hacker
    CC0
    Explosive Docs Released by Anonymous Look Authentic - Cyber Security Expert
    One of the reports was dated April, while the date of the creation of the other paper is not specified. The invoices were dated 15 April, 18 and 21.

    According to one of the reports, "RT is currently seen as the most trusted source giving ‘the other side of the story’" and suiting the recent developments in the region, especially due to the fact that local intellectuals had for long faced the domination of the Western narrative and "their main concern now is to see a different side of the argument."

    READ MORE: UK Covert Op Planned to Set up Major EU Info Warfare Hub in Brussels — Anonymous

    The author of the report also pointed to "a margin of acceptance and tolerance of its professional short comings that Western media outlets do not enjoy."

    The other paper detailed social media successes of RT and Sputnik amid the "growing mistrust of western media among westerners" and listed two target audience groups of Integrity Initiative.

    Related:

    Anonymous Releases New Docs Detailing London's Info Projects Against Corbyn, RT
    Explosive Docs Released by Anonymous Look Authentic - Cyber Security Expert
    Anonymous Hackers Expose UK Plans to Mine Sevastopol Days Before Crimea Vote
    Anonymous Hacktivists Release New Part of UK Integrity Initiative Project Docs
    Tags:
    revelations, influence, media, information warfare, UK Integrity Initiative project, Anonymous, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse