Register
15:33 GMT +330 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gestures during a plenary session of European Economic and Social Committee at the EU Charlemagne building in Brussels on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016

    EC President Juncker Slams EU Members for 'Blatant Hypocrisy' on Border Control

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    210

    EU member states have agreed on the necessity to undertake more decisive measures to curb the migrant crisis that the continent has been experiencing since 2015 due to an influx of asylum-seekers fleeing the Middle East and Africa. However, proposals to strengthen the border agency Frontex have faced resistance within the bloc.

    Head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has lambasted EU member states for changing their stance on stricter border control and empowering the bloc’s border agency Frontex in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

    "All EU leaders have called for better protection of the European external border for more than two years. And now, suddenly, many sides have started voicing concerns. This would be interference in national sovereignty, everything would go too fast and the numbers would be too high. That's blatant hypocrisy”, he said.

    Juncker claimed that those who have been criticizing the underdeveloped border control would not want to get involved.

    “Europe cannot work like that. We need to act quickly so that we are prepared and really take the EU's external borders under control", Juncker stated.

    In September, the European Commission proposed the creation of an Asylum Agency and reinforcing the European Border and Coast Guard (Frontex) with 10,000 personnel by 2020 to handle illegal migration at the bloc’s borders — which is 8,500 more than the agency has now.

    READ MORE: EU Summit Ends With Brexit Deadlock, Migration, Security Threats in Spotlight

    The proposals have not met unanimous support from all nations. Minister of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Cabinet Office Antal Rogan, for instance, said in a statement that Budapest would not transfer border protection duties to Frontex, nor would it outsource its right to decide who can and cannot receive refugee status to the proposed Asylum Agency.

    The setback prompted Austria to propose a more distant deadline for the reinforcement, 2027, while German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer suggested 2025 as a more "feasible term".

    The recent two-day European Council meeting, which took place in October, defined examination of the commission's recent proposals as its priority.

    Related:

    EU Expands Frontex Mandate to Work in Third Countries
    Analyst: Frontex Not as Necessary as It Would Have Been Couple of Years Ago
    Frontex Starts Testing Drones to Monitor EU External Borders
    Enhancing the EU's Frontex Border Agency 'Won’t Be Possible' - Journalist
    EU Member States Agree on Juncker's Proposal to Strengthen Frontex - Merkel
    Frontex to Hire 200 Staff in 2017 Bringing Total to 600 - Press Release
    Tags:
    border checks, border agency, illegal, migration, Frontex, European Commission, EU Council, Jean-Claude Juncker, European Union, Hungary, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse