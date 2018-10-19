Register
10:41 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EU summit in Brussels

    EU Summit Ends With Brexit Deadlock, Migration, Security Threats in Spotlight

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitskiy
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The two-day European Council meeting, during which the leaders recognized that many Brexit issues remained unresolved, pledged to step up fight against undocumented migration, as well as counter cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and chemical threats, came to a close on October 18.

    Brexit

    The two-day summit started with talks on Brexit, which was the main topic discussed at Wednesday dinner.

    Talking to reporters on Wednesday evening, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said that UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s address to EU leaders lacked any new Brexit proposals in terms of substance.

    "I want to be optimistic. The political message of Mrs. May is a positive one, [saying that they] want to achieve an agreement. On the content – no news. But the body language was more positive than in the past," Tajani said.

    Next day, May said on the sidelines of the summit that the sides had made "good progress" both on the withdrawal agreement and on the post-Brexit relations, noting though that some issues, including those related to the Irish border, remained unresolved.

    READ MORE: EU to Help Push Brexit Plan Through UK Parl't as May Calls for "Help" — Reports

    Brexit
    CC0
    London's Decision to Extend Transition Period 'Attempt to Destroy Brexit' - MEP
    Commenting on the EU reported proposal to extend the transition period beyond December 2020 over insufficient progress in talks on post-Brexit UK-EU relations, the prime minister told Sky News that she did not rule out such an option. May, however, stressed that she expected the Brexit transition period to come to a close as it had been scheduled.

    Later at a press conference, she said that there was still "a lot of hard work ahead" in terms of Brexit talks.

    On Thursday evening, important news finally came from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who announced that Spain and the United Kingdom had successfully negotiated the issue of Gibraltar's future post-Brexit and agreed upon the text of a protocol to be included in the Withdrawal Agreement. According to the prime minister, the two sides still have to agree on the four memorandums that are related to bilateral relations between Spain and the United Kingdom. The memorandums will envision cooperation on taxation, environment and security.

    Migration

    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    May Expects Brexit Transition Period to End by Late December 2020 as Scheduled
    The summit noted that European Union wanted a comprehensive approach to migration, and was glad that the illegal border crossings had been brought down by 95 percent from the peak of October 2015.

    The summit statement, however, admitted that "recent external flows warrant sustained attention." It was an apparent reference to the rapidly increasing undocumented arrivals from the sub-Saharan region to southern Spain and the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in Africa.

    READ MORE: Italy-EU Tensions Over Migration Grow Amid Threats to Veto Bloc's Budget

    Italian border police officers escort sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Mass Migration Planted 'Bomb' Under EU, Borders Should Be Closed – Belgian Politician
    The European leaders "highlight the importance of preventing illegal migration and strengthening cooperation with countries of origin and transit, particularly in North Africa," the statement reiterated.

    To this end, they proposed that "a joint task force should be established at Europol’s European Migrant Smuggling Centre," with the offer of the relevant set of measures expected from the European Commission by December.

    European Council President Donald Tusk specified that the Union would pay particular attention to the Western Mediterranean, and would discuss better cooperation with Morocco, promoted by Sanchez.

    London, UK
    CC0
    EU Net Migration to UK Falls to Record Low Since 2012 Amid Brexit Talks - Report
    Another priority defined by the council is to examine the commission's recent proposals on the Return Directive, the strengthening of the European Border and Coast Guard (Frontex) and the creation of the Asylum Agency.

    Meanwhile, the proposals did not meet unanimous support from all nations.

    READ MORE: EU to Give Additional $6.8Mln to Bosnia to Tackle Migration — EU Commission

    Minister of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Cabinet Office Antal Rogan, for instance, said in a statement that Budapest would not transfer border protection duties to Frontex, nor would it outsource its right to decide who can and cannot receive refugee status to the proposed Asylum Agency.

    Farm workers harvest cabbages at a farm in Eikenhof, near Johannesburg, South Africa May 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    German Minister Calls to Open EU Market to African Goods to Stem Migration
    The summit also suggested that "member states could apply the necessary leverage by using all relevant EU policies, instruments and tools, including development, trade and visa, to promote re-admission to the states of origin." In other words, it means that the council implies instrumentalizing development aid and visa policies to encourage countries of migrants’ transit and origin to cooperate on the issue.

    Internal Security

    Another main topic of the day was combating cyberwarfare, chemical and bacteriological and even nuclear attacks.

    The agenda was a clear reference to the allegations of Russia's complicity in the Salisbury case and purported cyberattacks on The Hague-based international organizations, both vehemently denied by Moscow as unsubstantiated.

    "The EU will further strengthen its deterrence and resilience against hybrid, cyber, as well as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. Recalling its previous conclusions concerning the Salisbury attack, the European Council condemns the hostile cyber-attack carried out against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," the summit statement stressed.

    The summit also welcomed "the adoption of the new regime of restrictive measures to address the [alleged chemical] threat" and stressed the need to adopt "all cybersecurity proposals "before the end of the legislature" in May 2019.

    READ MORE: Opening EU Market for African Goods Would Help Stem Migration — German Minister

    Refugees from the Middle East on the Serbian-Hungarian border. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexandar Djorovich
    New EU Commission Needed With New Approach to Migration Policy - Hungarian PM
    The European Council also expressed determination to "combat disinformation in the context of the upcoming European elections, in full respect of fundamental rights."

    The statement also mentioned such issues as online transparency, protection against cybersecurity incidents and "fighting disinformation campaigns and tightening the rules on European political party funding."

    It is noteworthy that until now, the European Parliament bureau has launched procedures on party funding only against the UK Independence Party and France’s National Rally (RN) party, who considered being "populist" by the European Union. Moreover, those two groupings in parliament were not invited to become members of the executive bureau of the European Parliament.

    For the members of the European Parliament's Europe of Freedom & Direct Democracy Group (EFD) and those of the Europe of Nations & Freedom Group (ENF) this may be a political signal.

    Eurosummit

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, attends a breakfast meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Theresa May Abruptly Leaves EU Summit Without Saying a Word to Press
    At the end of their discussions, EU leaders found some time to discuss the process of completing the European Capital Markets Union and progress of the banking union. An important point on the agenda is the adoption of a guarantee for bank deposits.

    The summit also discussed budget issues and obviously the new Italian budget for 2019, which stipulates an increased budget deficit target and is believed to contradict the EU key rules on debt reduction. Following the summit, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pledged that the commission would analyze it "like all other eurozone member states budgets with the same rigor and flexibility."

    READ MORE: Alleged Cyber Attack on OPCW, Eastern Partnership to Top EU's Luxembourg Summit

    "We have heard a passionate presentation by the Italian Prime Minister [Giuseppe Conte] of the draft Italian budget but have not reacted to this budget. I can assure you that it will be analyzed like all other eurozone member states budgets, with the same rigor and flexibility," Juncker said.

    Pressed for more comments, as the European Commission is known for being critical of the new Italian government, Juncker said that the commission had been regularly accused in the past of being too flexible with Rome. Then he added with a smile: "Italy is Italy."

    Related:

    ‘Bad Atmosphere' Shrouds 2018 NATO Summit As Trump, EU Tussle
    Finland 'Closes' Internal EU Borders for Russia-US Summit
    EU Chief Opens Up on What Made Him Sit in Wheelchair at NATO Summit
    W. Balkans Summit: Stood Up by Boris, Hosted by EU Leavers, Criticized by Brits
    Tags:
    migration, summit, Brexit, European Union, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse