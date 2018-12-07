Register
02:39 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A refugee girl covered with a blanket and rescued at open sea prepares to disembark a Frontex patrol vessel at the port of Mytilene on the Lesbos island, Greece March 22, 2016.

    EU Expands Frontex Mandate to Work in Third Countries

    © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU interior ministers agreed on Thursday to give the Frontex border protection agency a wider scope for cooperation with third countries on migrant repatriations.

    "The EU is improving its return policy and its cooperation with third countries as part of its comprehensive approach to migration," the EU Council said in a press release.

    Lithuania
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Lithuania to Refrain From Signing UN Migration Pact - Prime Minister
    The new rules include the possibility of "deployment of border management and return teams from Frontex and for operations in the territory of third countries."

    The agency will also provide technical and operational support to member states in return operations and assist them in the identification of third country nationals and the acquisition of travel documents.

    European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers fleeing violence in the Middle East and North Africa.

    READ MORE: UN Official Warns of Daesh Trying to Spur New Exodus of African Migrants to EU

    In September, a senior project manager at the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) Violeta Wagner told Sputnik that the reinforcement of Frontex border corps could likely increase the chance of migrant deaths as people will continue coming despite barriers. The ICMPD think tank stressed that people would still come despite barriers if they were pressed hard to leave their home countries.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said the EU would send additional 10,000 more border guards to handle illegal migration at the bloc border.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Interior minister Horst Seehofer attend an event to commemorate victims of displacement in Berlin, Germany, June 20 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Merkel Agrees With Seehofer on Need to Reduce Migration to EU
    In Fall, Frontex started testing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems in Italy, Greece and Portugal as part of a border monitoring mission.

    After the official closure of the so-called Western Balkans migration route (Greece-Macedonia-Serbia-Croatia) in 2016, refugees now travel to the EU countries through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Albania, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. From January to the end of May 2018, authorities in Bosnia, Montenegro and Albania registered over 6,700 new migrants and asylum-seekers.

    However, the total number of undocumented migrant arrivals to the European Union has dropped by over 40 percent in the first seven months of 2018 in comparison to the same period last year, Frontex said in August.

    Related:

    Analyst: Frontex Not as Necessary as It Would Have Been Couple of Years Ago
    Frontex Starts Testing Drones to Monitor EU External Borders
    Enhancing the EU's Frontex Border Agency 'Won’t Be Possible' - Journalist
    EU Member States Agree on Juncker's Proposal to Strengthen Frontex - Merkel
    Frontex to Hire 200 Staff in 2017 Bringing Total to 600 - Press Release
    Tags:
    migration crisis, expansion, authority, Frontex, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse