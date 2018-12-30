Miss England Shocked as Police Struggle to Find Her Car's Burglars

Alisha Cowie won the Miss England crown but missed the Miss World title, which was held this December in China. Another blow ensued at home when unknown people raided her Nissan. When police conceded their powerlessness to find the thieves, the beauty, who studies forensic investigation at university, was motivated to crack down on crime herself.

19-year-old Miss England Alisha Cowie has told the Daily Star that police admitted that they were not able to find the wrongdoers who stole her bag, satellite navigator and Bluetooth speaker from her car while she was attending a charity event in Leicester. Their efforts were fruitless, as the parking lot did not have surveillance. The teenager, who studies Forensic Crime Scene Investigation at Teesside University in England, revealed that he was eager to help but could not do anything.

“The police said they had done all they could and spoke through why they couldn’t do anything but I know further steps would have been done if there had been CCTV. It was unfortunate I wasn’t able to help out in this situation but I hope I’ll be able to put my skills to the test in the future”, she told the newspaper.

According to the beauty, who was crowned Miss Newcastle at the age of 17 in her home city, she has already mastered the techniques of recovering fingerprints, taking fibres, as well as packaging and labelling evidence.

She revealed that the incident was quite a blow for her, who was shocked and cried as a result.

“I’m not on a high income so knowing I’ll have to replace the items and fix my car is stressful. I was feeling a lot of emotions and I don’t know how someone can be so selfish and materialistic that they need to break in and steal from others”, Cowie said.