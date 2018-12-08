Mexican Bombshell Gets Crowned as Miss World 2018 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The newly-crowned Miss World 2018 said she thought that all of the participants deserved to win the title, and that she now intends to do as much as she can in the time that she’s got.

Vanessa Ponce de Leon, a 26-year old model from Mexico, has been crowned as the 68th Miss World during the annual pageant’s culmination at the event in Sanya City Arena, with Miss Thailand Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan becoming the first runner-up.

The crown was presented to the winner by her predecessor, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar from India.

During an interview backstage, de Leon said that she believed that all of the participants deserved to win.

"I can’t believe it, I really can’t believe it… And I think all the girls deserved it,” she said as quoted by The Daily Star. “I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone."