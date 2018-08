The first beauty contest in the world celebrated its 110th anniversary on August 14. Its roots go back to 1908, when the event took place for the first time in Folkestone, Britain.

That contest transformed into the most famous beauty contest, called Miss World thereafter. In 1951 a bikini contest in the UK awarded Kerstin "Kiki" Hakansson from Sweden the title of the first "Miss World"

Sputnik looks back at Miss World winners throughout the contest's long history to show you how beauty standards have evolved over time.