Strasbourg Train Station Reopens After Bomb Threat (PHOTOS)

The main railway station in the eastern French city of Strasbourg was shut down and evacuated Thursday night upon reports of a suspicious package. By 9 p.m. local time, police had given the all clear, but dozens of trains and hundreds of travelers were impacted by the closures.

With the city still on high alert following the shooting spree in its Christmas market earlier this month, police shepherded travelers out of Strasbourg's railway station at about 6:15 p.m. local time and called in the bomb squad.

"Ordnance disposal teams are on hand to remove the suspicious package and traffic will gradually resume after their intervention," police reportedly said.

Bomb alert at #strasbourg train station. No trains for the moment.. My bus got cancelled 🙁😷 pic.twitter.com/Lim0GOv85Q — Abhinandana Boodi (@Abhinandanjainb) December 27, 2018

​Social media posts showed dozens of people crowded outside the glass facade of the railway station, where temperatures are just below freezing.

#Strasbourg #France 🚨 Alerte à la bombe suite à un appel téléphonique, les démineurs sur place afin de faire les vérifications. Gare évacuée.⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nkF7Gua02k — Alerte attentat BE (@A_Attentat_BE) December 27, 2018

France 3 reported that 30 trains were impacted by delays, including 25 at various train platforms and 5 stopped along the line.

The December 11 terror attack in the city killed five and wounded 12.

The city is both the capital of Grand Est region and the home of the European Parliament.