Four Dead, Many Injured After Shooting at Christmas Market in France - Police

The suspect is still at large; about an hour after the shots were reported, a police source revealed that a suspect had been identified and police were in pursuit, even exchanging gunfire with him, according to AFP. Police are reported to be conducting an operation in the city's Neudorf District, where the suspect is said to be hiding after wounding a French security officer.
The French Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors as the "serious security event" unfolds. Strasbourg authorities repeated the call for residents to remain sheltered.
Alleged footage of the gunshots shows people crowded in a narrow street as five shots can be heard ringing out. French media later reported, citing authorities, that the attacker had used both a knife and a gun in the attack.
#France #Strasbourg— MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) December 11, 2018
First alleged footage of the gunshots in Strasbourg.
Reason still unclear.
Provisional toll:
— 1 killed.
— 3 wounded. pic.twitter.com/iNnXaVxdwh
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the 29-year-old suspected gunman was known to police as a security risk, and it was later reported that he was due to be arrested Tuesday morning for a robbery, but couldn't be located. Grenades were reportedly found during the search of his house.
France's counterterrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident, the prosecutor announced.
#strasbourg fusillade 4 vsav @sdis67 viennent de rentrer pic.twitter.com/PBqwLrMRBJ— Laurent Rigaux (@lrigaux) December 11, 2018
European Parliament member Martina Anderson reported on Twitter she was in the market and heard gunshots. Others posted photos on social media of police responding to the attack. The European Parliament itself was placed on lockdown as news of the shooting broke, and staff told to remain inside.
#BREAKING Reports of a shooting incident in Strasbourg Christmas market — 2 injured pic.twitter.com/TJxJ3hG9Fr— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 11, 2018
Police cordoned off the area and people inside were evacuated immediately after the incident.
#Breaking #France #Strasbourg— MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) December 11, 2018
Situation now in Strasbourg.
Police has cordoned the area. pic.twitter.com/Xx7Sy3irMV
🔴 #Última hora | Confusión en torno a un posible tiroteo en el mercado navideño de Estrasburgo hace apenas unos minutos.— Noticias CMM (@CMM_noticias) December 11, 2018
La policía ha evacuado la zona y han cortado la calle principal.#strasburg
Vía @MarioSaavedra pic.twitter.com/e2Kej7yLJN
Injured and fleeing people were recorded seconds after the attack.
#Breaking #France #Strasbourg— MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) December 11, 2018
Confused reports from #Strasbourg. Some journalists say there have been a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/iffazPivVL
The capital of the Grand Est region of France, on the German border, Strasbourg is where the European Parliament is located. The EU's legislative body's plenary session is presently being held.
The Christmas Market, near the city's cathedral, is one of Europe's oldest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It attracts millions of visitors each year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)