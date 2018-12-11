Four Dead, Many Injured After Shooting at Christmas Market in France - Police

Police in the French city of Strasbourg have reported that a shooting attack occurred near the city's famous Christmas Market. The total number of dead remains unclear; most recent local reports, citing police sources, claim four people were killed. Twelve people were injured, with six left in serious condition, according to local authorities.

The suspect is still at large; about an hour after the shots were reported, a police source revealed that a suspect had been identified and police were in pursuit, even exchanging gunfire with him, according to AFP. Police are reported to be conducting an operation in the city's Neudorf District, where the suspect is said to be hiding after wounding a French security officer.

The French Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors as the "serious security event" unfolds. Strasbourg authorities repeated the call for residents to remain sheltered.

Alleged footage of the gunshots shows people crowded in a narrow street as five shots can be heard ringing out. French media later reported, citing authorities, that the attacker had used both a knife and a gun in the attack.

#France #Strasbourg

First alleged footage of the gunshots in Strasbourg.

Reason still unclear.

Provisional toll:

— 1 killed.

— 3 wounded. pic.twitter.com/iNnXaVxdwh — MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) December 11, 2018

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the 29-year-old suspected gunman was known to police as a security risk, and it was later reported that he was due to be arrested Tuesday morning for a robbery, but couldn't be located. Grenades were reportedly found during the search of his house.

France's counterterrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident, the prosecutor announced.

​European Parliament member Martina Anderson reported on Twitter she was in the market and heard gunshots. Others posted photos on social media of police responding to the attack. The European Parliament itself was placed on lockdown as news of the shooting broke, and staff told to remain inside.

#BREAKING Reports of a shooting incident in Strasbourg Christmas market — 2 injured pic.twitter.com/TJxJ3hG9Fr — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 11, 2018

Police cordoned off the area and people inside were evacuated immediately after the incident.

🔴 #Última hora | Confusión en torno a un posible tiroteo en el mercado navideño de Estrasburgo hace apenas unos minutos.



La policía ha evacuado la zona y han cortado la calle principal.#strasburg



Vía @MarioSaavedra pic.twitter.com/e2Kej7yLJN — Noticias CMM (@CMM_noticias) December 11, 2018

​Injured and fleeing people were recorded seconds after the attack.

​The capital of the Grand Est region of France, on the German border, Strasbourg is where the European Parliament is located. The EU's legislative body's plenary session is presently being held.

The Christmas Market, near the city's cathedral, is one of Europe's oldest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It attracts millions of visitors each year.