Strasbourg Christmas Market Attacker Reportedly Swore Allegiance to Daesh

Cherif Chekatt pledged allegiance to the Daesh* terrorist group in a video, AFP reported Saturday, citing an anonymous judicial source.
According to the official, the investigators had found a USB with a video, in which the Strasbourg shooter claimed he belonged to Daesh.
The gunman was neutralised by the French police last week. According to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, three police officers tried to detain Chekatt, but after he fired at them, the officers responded with fire and killed him.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)