10:57 GMT +323 December 2018
    A general view of the headquarters of Britain's internal security service MI5 , in London Friday Nov. 10, 2006

    Spy Mania: MI5 Reportedly Makes Secret List of MPs With 'Links' to Russia, China

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Russia and China have on multiple occasions faced accusations of interference in domestics affairs from a number of Western countries. Both Moscow and Beijing denied the allegations, citing lack of evidence as well as the West's own attempts to meddle in third countries' affairs around the world.

    Britsih Secret Service MI5 has drawn up a secret list of some 30 members of the House of Lords with "direct" financial links to China or Russia, Daily Mail reported, adding that the intelligence service considers their influence on UK Parliament to be a major threat to national security.

    READ MORE: UK Hysteria Over Alleged Russia Threat Coincides With Brexit Crisis – Moscow

    The media outlet claims that there are peers with board memberships on Moscow-owned companies or positions with Chinese firms, as well as some Russian expert, an author of books about the country and executives of Russian banks, mining firms and state-backed shipping conglomerates.

    Security sources alleged that concerns within MI5 and the Home Office went beyond commercial ties, with some members of the House of Lords "suspected of being cultivated by enemy agents".

    HMS Echo
    © Photo: Yörük Işık ‏/twitter
    British Spy Vessel Reportedly Enters Black Sea Amid Kerch Strait Crisis (PHOTOS)
    Some have been critical of sanctions against Russia and expressed their views in the House of Lords, having also asked to probe the government's foreign policy decisions "while working for Russian firms", Daily Mail wrote.

    The British outlet went on to claim that some of the comments made in the Lords chamber had been published by RT, which was earlier accused by the Britsih Office of Communications (Ofcom) of breaking broadcasting rules.

    In a separate development, the Czech counter-intelligence agency, Security Information Service (BIS), has issued warnings of intensified espionage activity by Russia and China, the BBC reported. The agency reportedly said that both countries were pursuing a long-term strategy of undermining the West, with Chinese spies posing risk to Czech citizens, while Russian agents wage hybrid wars to gain influence over the country.

    Earlier this week, Alexander Venediktov, an aide to the Russian Security Council secretary, told Sputnik that each new stage of UK's hysteria over alleged threat from Russia coincided with aggravation of crisis related to the "painful" Brexit process.

    READ MORE: Anonymous Claims Ex-Russian Spy Scholar Enlisted to UK Info Warfare Project

    Both Moscow and Beijing have repeatedly been accused of espionage by a number of European countries and the United States. The two countries flatly denied the allegations as unfounded.

    espionage, MPs, spy agencies, spy, House of Lords, China, Russia, United Kingdom
