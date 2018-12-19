UK Hysteria Over Alleged Russia Threat Coincides With Brexit Crisis – Moscow

"The UK-related example is an illustrative one. Each new stage of hysteria over alleged Russian threat coincides with aggravation of crisis related to the painful Brexit process. This is already a system, a smoothly running and predictable one," Venediktov said.
READ MORE: EU Leaders Discuss Brexit, Russia, Migration, Fake News at Council Summit — MPs
On December 11, UK Prime Minister Theresa May postponed the vote on her Brexit deal with the European Union, which led to a vote of no confidence against May later in the week. Though she won the vote 200 to 117, the future of Brexit deal is not yet decided and no-deal Brexit also remains possible.
All comments
Show new comments (0)