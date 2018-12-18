Register
01:38 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors walk past the stand of Huawei during PT/EXPO COMM CHINA 2014 in Beijing, China, 27 September 2014

    Prague Warns That Huawei, ZTE Products Pose Threat to Czech National Security

    © East News / Imaginechina
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB) sees the products of China’s Huawei telecom giant and ZTE corporation as a threat to the republic's national security, NUKIB Director Dusan Navratil said on Monday.

    "We are making this announcement based on our investigation and an information provided by our partners in the security area, as well as the results received by our allies," Navratil told reporters.

    A man walks past flags of Canada and China in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing (File)
    © AFP 2018 / FREDERIC BROWN
    Canada Has Chosen “Soft” Scenario for Ending the Huawei Crisis - Scholars
    According to Navratil, the NUKIB statement follows a report published by the Czech intelligence agency last week, which mentioned the increased activity of the Chinese intelligence services in the Czech Republic.

    The Czech Interior Ministry said it had discussed the NUKIB statement and was awaiting further recommendations from the agency.

    The representative of Huawei in the Czech Republic, Magda Teresa Partyka, refuted NUKIB's allegations that the products of her company allegedly posed a threat to the security of the republic.

    "In the 30-year history of our company, it has never been revealed that Huawei has committed any wrongdoings in the field of cybersecurity. And thanks to this, we have become a reliable partner for all major telecommunications firms in the Czech Republic," Partyka said.

    A Canadian flag flies outside of the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, where Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is being held on an extradition warrant, in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada December 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / David Ryder
    China Slams Treatment of Huawei Executive Held in Canada as 'Inhumane'
    According to Partyka, there are no laws or orders in China that would force Huawei or any other company to be required to build so-called back doors into their products. "Huawei has never received such requirements from the government or from any other government department, and our company would have never agreed to this," she added.

    Huawei is the largest telecom infrastructure supplier in the Czech Republic for local mobile operators. The company's revenue in the country amounted to 6.55 billion Czech crowns (about $300 million) in 2017. Until 2022, Huawei plans to invest about $360 million in the Czech Republic and create a total of more than 4,000 new jobs.

    The United States and several other countries have also raised security questions with regard to the Chinese telecommunications giant.

    READ MORE: Researcher Warns US to Hit More Chinese Companies After Huawei Case

    Related:

    Huawei CFO: Trump’s Trade War Hostage
    Analyst on Huawei Case: Incident May Have 'Extremely Unpleasant Consequences'
    Canada Has Chosen “Soft” Scenario for Ending the Huawei Crisis - Scholars
    ‘Scandalous’: US Sets Dangerous Precedent With Arrest of Huawei Executive
    Researcher Warns US to Hit More Chinese Companies After Huawei Case
    Tags:
    information, cybersecurity, threat, Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB), ZTE, Huawei, China, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse