Register
13:40 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry listens to speakers during his visit to Circus Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, November 27, 2018

    'Race Traitor': Prince Harry Threatened Over Marrying Mixed Race Meghan Markle

    © REUTERS / Sumaya Hisham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sonnenkrieg Division, which consistently puts their branding on propaganda images circulating on the internet, has been found to be a spin-off of the notorious US-based Atomwaffen community, implicated in a number of egregious hate crimes over the past years.

    A British radical group, which goes by the name Sonnenkrieg Division, has posted a picture of Prince Harry, his image accompanied by a swastika in the background and a gun pointed at his head. The inscription in the picture reads as follows: “See ya later, race traitor!” referring to the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex’s famously darkish complexion.

    The propaganda image has been put together by a university student from Bath, 21-year-old Andrew Dymock, with the group presumably inspired and led by Oskar Koczorowski from west London, a boy of just 17 years of age, a BBC investigation has found. Dymock, whose father is a dentistry professor, denies any wrongdoing through his lawyer, while Koczorowski did not respond to the media outlet’s request for comment, although he was directly approached by journalists at his London home.

    Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Meghan Markle 'Left Middleton in Tears' in Run-Up to Royal Wedding – Reports

    Private messages exchanged by members of the group via an online gaming server and obtained by the BBC, show their leading activist asserting in a sick message that police officers should be raped “to death” and killed. Meanwhile, the neo-Nazis from the group, found to be an offshoot of the American Atomwaffen Division (the German for “atomic weapon”), which encourages terrorism and worships Adolf Hitler and Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, used pseudonyms to hide their identity as they openly called for violence, promoted cruelty, racism, and misogyny.  Dymock, for instance, goes by the name “Blitzy” in their multiple propaganda chats, promoting their group that they themselves billed “atomwaffen with less guns.”

    READ MORE: German Police Shut Down Concert Due to Mass Nazi Salute

    Along with the image of Prince Harry, the group came up with another one, sporting a female hanging from a noose, which suggests that white women who date non-white men should be liquidated.

     Koczorowski previously posted images of himself wearing an Atomwaffen shirt near the British Parliament and a video of a British national flag being burnt. 

    Atomwaffen, whose members have been actively engaging in firearms training and calling for race purges and “a race war” without delay, has been linked to five murders and its co-founder was handed a prison term earlier this year for offences connected with the possession and use of explosives. 

    Related:

    ‘Cowardly’: Users Fume as Tumblr Dumps Porn, Allows Neo-Nazis to Flourish
    American White Nationalists Receive Training from Ukrainian Neo-Nazis
    Declassified Secret Docs Show Argentine Gov't Worked With Nazis – Researchers
    Book Sheds Light on Atrocities of Finnish Nazis Left Unpunished
    Tags:
    ultra-right wing, purge, race, hate crimes, radicals, murder, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Adolf Hitler, Bath, United States, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse