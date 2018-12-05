There's Real Danger UK Parl't Will Try to Steal Brexit From People - UK Minister

The debate on the Brexit deal, negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May, is heating up as parliament discusses the issue prior to the upcoming vote, which is set to take place on 11 December.

UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox stated that there is a possibility of not having Brexit due to the actions of the British Parliament.

"There is… a real danger that the House of Commons, which has a natural remain majority, may attempt to steal Brexit from the British people. That would be a democratic affront," Fox told a parliamentary committee

Earlier this week, the House of Commons declared for the first time in modern British history that the ministers were in contempt of parliamentary procedure, urging the government to publish the "final and full" legal advice provided by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox regarding Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Commenting on her plan, May stated that it's Parliament's duty to deliver Brexit, claiming that rejecting the deal would be hazardous, as Brussels would have new demands if negotiations were re-opened.

The European Court of Justice’s Advocate General Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona previously announced that the United Kingdom has the right to unilaterally change its mind about leaving the EU, revoking the Article 50 notice that triggered the Brexit process.