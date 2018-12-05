'Worst Possible Outcome': Brexit Deal Would Make EU Rule Taker - UK Politician

British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to defend her Chequers Brexit plan in the House of Commons ahead of a vote on whether to proceed with the proposals next week? Is there any chance that it could be approved?

Sputnik spoke with Henry Bolton, leader of the new 'Our Nation' party and former head of UKIP for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Do you think that the Prime Minister can get her Brexit deal approved in the House of Commons?

Henry Bolton: No, not at all. I was talking to some Conservative MPs last night, the attorney general, who is the man who gives legal advice to the government, and to the cabinet, he was in the House of Commons last night and he’s held some private meetings with MPs to try and reassure them on certain areas that they are concerned about.

He failed to do that, he failed in particular to reassure them that the withdrawal agreement would not in any circumstances lead to a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the UK, he failed to reassure them that, in the event of the backstop being applied, that it would not be there effectively forever.

© AP Photo / Yui Mok British PM May Holds Speech to Defend Her Brexit Deal in Parliament

He failed to persuade them that the UK would have the ability to withdraw without the EU’s permission. As a result of that; there are a number of MPs who last night made the decision to break the Conservative Party free line whip on the vote, and now I think there is absolutely not a chance on Earth of the Prime Minister winning that vote.

Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit now be the best solution?

Henry Bolton: If Theresa May loses the vote; then I think her position becomes very difficult. It’s becoming more difficult by the day, I would not be surprised at all if the vote is lost that the Conservative Party have a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, which I think she may win, but it will be a very close run thing and she will be damaged by it.

The withdrawal agreement that is on the table now is absolutely the worst possible outcome. It’s worse than remaining in the EU, because it ties us in potentially for generations into being and EU rule taker, whilst having no say in the rules that are made in Brussels, plus we’d pay thirty nine billion for the privilege.

© AP Photo / Peter Morrison Dub-Step: Bank of America Finishes Brexit Switch From London to Dublin

If we do leave without a deal; then I think that this is now the best scenario. People worry about the outcome of that, there’s been some emotive, dramatic language that we’ll crash out, but all the mechanisms for trade are there and in place now.

No-one is going to remove them. The only thing that could occur is that we are charged tariffs for some goods, not services that enter the EU and of course, that would be reciprocal. We import more from the EU than we export and our tariff revenue as a nation would be higher than that what we would pay.

The tariffs that we would pay are a great deal less than the thirty nine billion that we are going to pay if we go out with a deal.

Of course there’s going to be change in any of these scenarios, of course it’s going to affect some businesses, but it is also going to provide opportunities going forward as well.

Sputnik: Could the UK revoke article 50?

© REUTERS / EMMANUEL DUNAND UK Can Revoke Brexit Article 50 Unilaterally - Top EU Court's Advocate General It would be extremely undemocratic. Technically we could but there’s another question as to whether the EU would accept it. There’s a lot of speculation going on as to what the UK could or could not do depending on the outcome of the vote in parliament on the withdrawal agreement.

There are scenarios that can arise from either a yes or no decision, particularly if the Prime Minister loses the vote. People are asking; if there is an option to extend the Article fifty transition period, or indeed just withdraw the notice.

It’s not going to be withdrawn, the vote is advisory in any case, and the government will not withdraw the Article Fifty vote. There’s no facility for doing so, we’re still in limbo because actually the whole mechanics of the whole exit are in place and we are at the moment going to leave, unless the twenty seven member states agree differently.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Henry Bolton and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.