MPs will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the Commons in two weeks, but with staunch cross-party opposition persisting, the PM may well see her deal voted down.

Brits would rather remain in the European Union (EU) than pull out and adopt PM May’s proposed Brexit deal, a new poll has found.

Researchers at IQR carried found 41 percent of the sample to prefer staying in the bloc, while just 25 percent though May’s draft deal is the better option.

Moreover, the poll found the electorate to believe that even a no-deal scenario would be better than the proposed deal, with 32 percent describing a hard Brexit as the best possible scenario.

Brian Monteith, director of communications at Global Britain, accused the prime minister of "selling the country short", slamming her draft deal agreed with Brussels earlier this month.

He also warned that the vote could be a “humiliating defeat” for the ruling Tory Party, especially with numerous backbenchers publicly expressing their opposition and threatening to vote against it in parliament.

Brexiteers have accused the government of betraying the 2016 referendum, as the deal could see the UK locked in the EU customs union long after the article 50 deadline.

