18:08 GMT +330 November 2018
    A still image from a video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 14, 2018

    Brits Prefer Remaining in EU or Hard Brexit Over PM May's Deal – Poll

    Europe
    MPs will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the Commons in two weeks, but with staunch cross-party opposition persisting, the PM may well see her deal voted down.

     

    Brits would rather remain in the European Union (EU) than pull out and adopt PM May’s proposed Brexit deal, a new poll has found.

    Researchers at IQR carried found 41 percent of the sample to prefer staying in the bloc, while just 25 percent though May’s draft deal is the better option.  

    READ MORE: Nigel Farage Unloaded Double-Edged Praise on EU Brexit Chief Barnier

    Moreover, the poll found the electorate to believe that even a no-deal scenario would be better than the proposed deal, with 32 percent describing a hard Brexit as the best possible scenario.

    Brexit
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Professor: No-Deal Brexit Is Bad for EU, But Not as Bad as It Is for UK
    On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) warned that such an eventuality could drag the UK into a recession and cause GDP to fall by up to eight percent, echoing countless other warnings about Britain crashing out of the EU.

    Brian Monteith, director of communications at Global Britain, accused the prime minister of "selling the country short", slamming her draft deal agreed with Brussels earlier this month.

    He also warned that the vote could be a “humiliating defeat” for the ruling Tory Party, especially with numerous backbenchers publicly expressing their opposition and threatening to vote against it in parliament.

    Brexiteers have accused the government of betraying the 2016 referendum, as the deal could see the UK locked in the EU customs union long after the article 50 deadline.

    READ MORE: Commentator: May's Deal 'Was Doomed to Fail in Any Event'

     

    Theresa May to Appear Before Commons Liaison Committee to Discuss Brexit
    UK Won't Revoke Article 50, Which Triggered Brexit Process - May's Spokesman
    Tory MPs Will Back May's Brexit Deal if PM Sets Resignation Date – Reports
    UK Could Lose Up to £700bln as Banks Relocate to Frankfurt After Brexit
