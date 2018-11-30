Mass Support to Stop Fathers From Accessing Kids Conceived Through Rape

Victim of emotional and sexual abuse as a child, Sammy Woodhouse, has launched an appeal, intending to change British legislation.

She was raped by one of the Rotherham abuse scandal ringleaders, Arshid Hussain, when she was just 15 years old. She gave birth to their son and had to move on with her life until she was "made to relive the trauma again" in 2017.

The 33-year-old mother of two now, Woodhouse wants to change the Children's Act 1989 with an amendment that would ban any male with a child conceived by rape from applying for access/rights.

Her petition has now gathered more than 303,000 signatures and received backing of British MPs — Louise Haugh and Sarah Champion.

— Louise Haigh MP (@LouHaigh) November 28, 2018​

Please sign @sammywoodhouse1 petition to update legislation on parental rights of rapists https://t.co/WKVPFwXvE3 — Sarah Champion (@SarahChampionMP) November 29, 2018​

Ms. Woodhouse has spoken out in support of other rape victims in her petition:

"Rape victims like me around the UK are having to share access of their children with the men that raped them. Some women are even having their children removed and custody given to the rapists. This is putting children and women at risk and is extremely distressing."

She also asked for a full public investigation to "make sure all mothers can come forward and share their experiences to make improvements."

— Sammy Woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) November 27, 2018​

Her appeal was prompted by the decision of Rotherham Council to grant access a right to see the child. Even though Hussain, who was convicted of 23 child sex offences and is currently serving a 35 years prison, was not named on the child's birth certificate and had no parental responsibility, the council decided to contact him. He was to be notified of the proceedings started when Woodhouse sought a care order with the support of Rotherham council because she was unable to cope with her son's complex needs.

Ms. Woodhouse was outraged by the decision and waved her anonymity to speak about her situation publicly.

"How could the courts not see he is a danger to me and my child? I can't bear to think of him near our family," she said.