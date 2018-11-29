Protesters Gather at UK School Where 2 Syrian Refugee Teens Were Attacked

Attacks by fellow students on Syria refugee siblings in a community school in England have triggered protests by infuriated locals.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield to voice their concern and outrage with the assaults on a 16-year-old male student and his 14-year-old sister.

Both were attacked by other students on school premises and the footage of the two incidents ended up online, triggering hundreds of comments and ultimately a police investigation.

Media and police stood outside Almondbury Community School waiting for protest leader, Mirban Aslam, to come out after meeting with Head teacher Trevor Bowen pic.twitter.com/gqdCoBRIZg — Robert Sutcliffe (@MrRSutcliffe) November 29, 2018​

The two youngsters are siblings and come from a Syrian refugee family who fled their home in Syria and moved to Britain. The boy was pushed to the ground as another student squirted water from a bottle in his face, while in a separate incident the boy's sister was shoved around by students and pushed to the ground as her hijab came off.

READ MORE: UK Students Attack Sister of 'Waterboarded' Refugee Schoolboy, Rip Off Her Hijab

The police were made aware of the incidents earlier this week, and on Thursday a group of protesters gathered outside the school in support of the siblings. The attacked boy was reportedly at the protest and thanked those attending for their support.

The organiser of the protest, Mirban Aslam, 41, has reportedly said that "system" had failed the Syrian refugee and his family.

Mirban Aslam, a bricklayer from Bradford, says he had to come after being upset by recent events involving distressing videos of two young Syrian pupils pic.twitter.com/AXJreq7I6V — Robert Sutcliffe (@MrRSutcliffe) November 29, 2018​

"The protest has been planned for outside the school at 12.30pm. We can't put a number on how many people are likely to be there but the calls I have been getting I have not been able to manage, I have received well over 100 calls and messages. People from up and down the country, I can't put a figure to it. Why has it taken so long for the video to come out now and cause public outcry?" said Mirban, from Bradford, West Yorks.

At the same time, a number of parents whose children attend Almondbury were reportedly unhappy about the gathering, saying it was "frightening" and "getting out of hand."

The incidents are being reviewed by policing authorities and an investigation into at least one of them is ongoing.